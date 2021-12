British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced tougher COVID-19 restrictions in England, ordering people to work from home, wear masks in public places and use vaccine passes to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Speaking at a news conference in London, he said the new measures are needed after 568 cases of Omicron were found in the country, with data suggesting its doubling time for infections could be between two and three days.

