British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of a coming tidal wave of Omicron as cases are doubling day by day.

In a televised address, he said that no one should be in any doubt that a tidal wave of Omicron is spreading rapidly.

He said that it is evident from bitter past experience that these exponential curves grow fast.

Keeping the threat of new variant in view, the UK government has made a target to give a booster jab to all citizens over the age of 18 by one month to the end of December.

