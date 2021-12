Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says volume of the Annual Development Program for the current fiscal year has been increased by eighty-five billion rupees.

In a statement today (Saturday), he said with this increase, the volume of the annual development program has reached 645 billion rupees.

He said the current development program is the largest development program in the history of Punjab and this program will create new chapters of progress in the province.

