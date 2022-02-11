CDWP clears KCR as Modern Urban Railway project costing over Rs 270bn

The Central Development Working Party has cleared the Karachi Circular Railway as Modern Urban Railway project costing over 270 billion rupees.

The CDWP, which met in Islamabad today [Thursday] with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Jahanzeb Khan in the chair, referred the matter to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council for further consideration.

Secretary Railway briefed the committee 43-kilometer dual track Urban Rail Mass Transit System will be constructed in three years on Public Private Partnership basis.

He informed that the project is expected to serve a daily ridership of 4,57,000 people. Under the plan, 30 stations would be constructed along the corridor covering the most densely populated areas of Karachi.

The committee also approved second phase of Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy at a cost of 3,280.369 million rupees and Social Health Protection Initiatives, executed by KP government worth 3366.148 million rupees.

