Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met PML(Q) leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Lahore on Saturday. They discussed political situation in the country.

The Foreign Minister conveyed an important message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak and PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema were also present on the occasion.

