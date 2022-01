The head of Chad’s military junta has announced to start national dialogue from is of February leading the country back to civilian rule.

Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who leads the Transitional Military Council, promised in a televised address that the conclusions of the national dialogue to be fully enforced.

He said a new constitution will be adopted through referendum and transparent, free and credible general elections.

However, some opposition parties remained critical of the announcement.

