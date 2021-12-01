China accords special priority to Pakistan in foreign relations: Hua Chunying

Assistant Foreign Minister of China, Ms. Hua Chunying said on Wednesday that China always accorded a special priority to Pakistan in its foreign relations and was committed to expanding bilateral cooperation in future as well.

Ms. Hua, also Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, made these remarks during her meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque here.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on bilateral ties with a particular focus on further deepening cooperation between the Spokesperson Offices of Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and China.

Assistant Foreign Minister Hua underscored that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron-brothers.

She said that China always accorded a special priority to Pakistan in its foreign relations and was committed to expanding bilateral cooperation in future as well.

Ms. Hua added that Chinese government would continue its efforts to highlight Pakistan-China friendship and looked forward to developing a joint media strategy to present a fair, transparent and objective narrative of bilateral relations.

Lauding the role played by the Information Department of Chinese MFA for deepening of bilateral relations, Ambassador Moin ul Haque appreciated Assistant Foreign Minister Hua for highlighting Pakistan’s endeavours for regional peace and stability.

He said that Pakistan-China friendship was nurtured by the successive generations of leadership and people of the two countries and has withstood the test of times.

The Ambassador reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support China on all its core issues and agreed that Pakistan and China should make full use of existing mechanisms to strengthening bilateral coordination and communication.

He also thanked Information Debarment of MFA for its support to the celebratory activities organized by Pakistan and China to commemorate 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations.

