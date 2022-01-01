China asks Int’l community to help Afghan people to overcome their hardships

China has again called on international community to join hands and help the Afghan people to overcome their hardships.

During his regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China rejects politicization of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

He demanded that the relevant countries should unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets, lift unilateral sanctions and earnestly assume their principle responsibility for

country’s economic reconstruction.

The spokesperson warned that currently the Afghan people are in the middle of a grave humanitarian crisis.

