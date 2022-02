China and Egypt have donated 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Palestine to boost its fight against the pandemic.

In Egypt, the representatives of the Chinese Embassy and Acting Health Minister of Egypt Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar said we have delivered a batch of aid as a joint gift to our Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip.

On the occasion a representative from the Palestinian Embassy in Egypt Nidaa Barghouti expressed sincere thanks to China and Egypt.

