China Media Group’s Urdu service crosses milestone of 10 mln followers

China Media Group’s Urdu service’s FM 98 friendship channel Facebook page has crossed the milestone of 10 million followers.

According to APP On this occasion, an event was organized by China Media Group’s Asian-African Language Programming Center. It was hosted by China Media Group’s Urdu service hosts Choshi, Tabassam, Naureen and Iffat.

They shared their experience on effective use of social media and appreciated the likes of Pakistanis. The four hosts have recently set new records of popularity on the FM 98 friendship channel Facebook page.

These hosts ensured full coverage of traditional festivals of China and Pakistan as well as important political and social activities on social media.

Pakistani experts of Urdu Service Shahid Afraz Khan, Sara Afzal and Zubair Bashir expressed their views and thanked all the listeners and viewers.

The event was broadcast live on China Media Group’s FM 98 friendship channel Facebook page. Millions of people around the world watched the event live and congratulated China Media Group’s Urdu service for crossing the milestone of 10 million followers.

The event was attended by dignitaries including the head of China Media Group’s Asian-African Languages Programming Center. The participants said that the Urdu service of China Media Group was playing a vital role in promoting Sino-Pak relations and promoting harmony between the people of the two countries.

The Facebook page of Urdu Service was officially launched in 2014, after which in the last seven years it has gained significant popularity in Pakistan and all other countries where Pakistanis reside or Urdu is spoken and understood.

China Media Group’s Urdu service has expanded its coverage on social media in line with the requirements of modern times and has gained significant popularity in Pakistan.

During the event, participants expressed hope that China Media Group will continue to play an important role in promoting friendship and bringing the people of the two countries closer.

On this occasion, Pakistani followers directly participated in the event and highly appreciated the programs of Urdu service. They described the page as an important medium for promoting China’s diverse social and cultural colors.

Pakistani followers expressed the hope that China Media Group’s Urdu service would further enhance China-Pakistan everlasting friendship.

The head of the Asian-African Languages Programming Center cut a specially prepared cake for the occasion.

He appreciated the performance of the entire team of Urdu service of China Media Group and congratulated all the members and expressed his best wishes for China-Pakistan friendship.

Read full story