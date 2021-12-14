China warns US it will strike back for reckless sanctions

China

Beijing has warned the United States that it would strike back in response to reckless sanction against Chinese individuals and entities.

Talking to media in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin while denouncing the decision urged the US to immediately withdraw wrong decision and stop interfering in China’s internal affairs.

Earlier, the United States imposed sweeping human rights-related sanctions against Chinese individuals and entities, adding these are tied to Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh.

 

