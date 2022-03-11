China will contribute to development of Pakistan’s IT industry

China-Pakistan cooperation in the IT sector will make an important contribution to the development of Pakistan’s IT industry and the implementation of its digital strategy.

This was stated by the Cheng Xizhong, Professor at Southwest University of Political Science in an article.

He said during his recent visit to China, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while meeting with senior executives of Chinese enterprises, said that the IT industry has great potential in attracting investment, creating taxes and driving economic growth.

