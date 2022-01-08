China’s TCL unveils ultra slim TV at CES 2022

Chinese electronics giant TCL Technology unveiled its new ultra-thin TV prototype, along with display innovations at the ongoing 2022 Consumer Electronics Show.

This 85-inch 8K Mini LED TV prototype, at just 3.9 mm, is slender enough to be slipped behind a picture frame, yet still sports TCL’s signature color displays and realistic detail.

Another innovative product was TCL’s first AR and mixed reality wearable tech glasses “TCL LEINIAO AR,” complete with holographic optical waveguide technology and two built-in full color micro-LED displays.

The company anticipates that these glasses could be used to receive video messages from friends, manage travel schedules, remind meetings, allow quick access to home security systems and more.

The glasses also allow people to watch a feature film or TV show within the glasses, by linking it to mobile devices or laptop.

