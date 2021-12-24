Christian community in Pakistan all set to celebrate Christmas on Saturday

Christian community has finalized its preparations to celebrate the grand festival of Christmas tomorrow in a befitting manner in Pakistan.

The festival of Christian community will be marked through different activities ranging from big official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities, illuminating houses and observing prayers in Churches.

Special cake cutting ceremonies will be arranged at different ministries and departments to share the happiness of the festival with the Christian staff members.

Special services will be held in Churches across the country and prayers would be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for the safety of all humanity from the life threatening pandemic.

The main attraction of the Christmas festival include the traditions like Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts which add charm to the festivity.

Police has planned comprehensive security arrangements on the eve of Christmas and special deployment at Churches and public places.

Read full story