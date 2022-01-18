CJCSC emphasizes for further enhancing cooperation b/w Pakistan, Oman

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza has emphasized for further enhancing existing defense and security cooperation between Pakistan and Oman.

Talking to Commander of Royal Navy of Oman Admiral Saif Nasser Mohsen Al Rahbi, in Rawalpindi today (Tuesday), he said Pakistan-Oman cooperation will have positive impact on peace and security in the region.

General Nadeem Raza reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively to ensure long term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary was appreciative of the role of Pakistan Armed Forces in capacity building of Omani Armed Forces. He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

Read full story