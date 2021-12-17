Closing Ceremony of 4th Maritime Security Workshop 2021 (MARSEW-4) organized by Pakistan Navy held at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore.

The theme of nine days workshop was “Blue Economy – Future of Pakistan”. Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Mr Syed Ali Haider Zaidi graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also present at the Ceremony.

On the same occasion, Pakistan Navy War College also celebrated its Golden Jubilee and commemorated successful completion of fifty years of inland PN Staff Courses in Pakistan. Two panels comprising officers from PNWC and participants of MARSEW-4 presented academic papers on Blue Economy and Maritime Policy Formulation, highlighting pertinent recommendations to the august gathering.

While addressing the audience, the Federal Minister lauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy in organizing the Maritime Workshop that was much needed for enhancing Maritime awareness and mitigating sea blindness. He acknowledged that Pakistan’s prosperity is deeply linked to the sea and economic hardships of the country need to be propelled through exploring new economic avenues in sustenance of ocean resources.

He underscored the importance of CPEC as strategic economic enterprise that will benefit the entire region. The Chief Guest praised efforts of panelists for recommending concrete way-forward to accrue maximum dividends from Maritime Sector of Pakistan. The Federal Minister also shed light on various initiatives and projects being successfully spearheaded under the ambit of Ministry of Maritime Affairs. Towards the end, the Chief Guest awarded certificates to the participants of MARSEW-4.

Earlier, during the welcome note, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan expressed his gratitude to the Federal Minister Mr. Syed Ali Haider Zaidi for his worthy presence at PNWC. The Commandant highlighted various activities of MARSEW, underscored benefits achieved by the participants and envisaged role of Maritime Centre of Excellence in promoting Blue Economy and policies concerning maritime domain.

During the course of workshop, the participants visited important organizations of maritime sector including Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC). The participants were also afforded feel of sea where they witnessed different naval exercises while onboard Pakistan Navy Ship during the sea trip. The participants were also taken to Jinnah Naval Base (JNB) Ormara where they were given detailed briefing on CPEC maritime related projects and Pakistan Navy’s reforms and initiatives in socio-economic uplift of coastal community in health and education sector.

The 4th Maritime Security Workshop was organized in two phases and was attended by parliamentarians, senior bureaucrats, academicians, industrialists and representatives from media besides senior officers from the armed forces of Pakistan. In the first phase, academic sessions on ‘Security dynamics in Indian Ocean Region: Challenges and Opportunities in Pakistan’s Maritime Sector’, ‘Blue Economy & its Contribution Towards Pakistan’s Economic Prosperity’ and ‘Development of Gwadar Port within China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)’ were held at Pakistan Navy War College. For the second phase, the workshop members visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) Islamabad, various Pakistan Navy installations at Karachi, coastal and Creeks Area for orientation and familiarization. The Closing Ceremony was attended by senior civil, military and foreign dignitaries.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

