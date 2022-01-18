Cloudy weather expected in most parts of country

Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country, while rain with snow is expected in north and north west Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and its adjoining hilly areas during the next twelve hours.

Dense Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad six degree centigrade, Lahore nine, Karachi fifteen, Peshawar seven, Gilgit two, Murree three, Quetta and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula and cloudy, foggy weather is likely to prevail in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula minus one degree centigrade, Jammu nine, Leh minus eleven and Anantnag minus two degree centigrade.

