COAS calls for global convergence on Afghanistan for peace, stability in region

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed for global convergence on Afghanistan through coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people for peace and stability in the region.

He was talking to Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard Major General Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Al Khalifa who called on him in Rawalpindi today.

The Army Chief expressed Pakistan’s desire to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Bahrain.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

