Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters Karachi today (Monday).

According to the ISPR, Army Chief was given detailed briefing on operational matters of the formation, security situation in the province especially Karachi.

The COAS was also briefed on formation’s support to civil administration in implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan including FWO, NLC and NDMA’s efforts for improvement in existing infrastructure to safeguard against urban flooding in Karachi and uplift of relevant civic facilities.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the Corps and measures in place for ensuring Internal Security. He lauded services and sacrifices of formation and Pakistan Rangers Sindh for maintaining law and order resulting in significant decline in terrorism and crime rate over the years and providing a secure environment for socio-economic activities. The COAS appreciated synergised efforts of all stakeholders in implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan.

Later, COAS visited Headquarters Sindh Police. On arrival, COAS laid floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument. He hailed pivotal role of Sindh Police in ensuring improvement in security situation in the province. General Qamar Javed Bajwa also interacted with families of Sindh police Shuhada and thanked them for their sacrifices. He assured them of all out support of Pakistan Army.

Earlier, on arrival at Karachi, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Commander Karachi Corps

Read full story