COAS lauds exemplary services of medical community during Covid-19

The 54th Convocation Ceremony of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan, was held today(Thursday) at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad.

According to ISPR, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was chief guest on the occasion.

On arrival, the COAS was received by Vice President CPSP Professor Shoaib Shafi.

The COAS awarded degrees to successful graduates and awarded medals to high achievers.

The COAS was also conferred honorary fellowship of CPSP.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS congratulated the fellowship/ membership of CPSP on achieving important milestone in their careers.

The COAS especially lauded the role of CPSP in enabling Pakistan’s doctors, physicians to achieve specialization in respective fields at par with contemporary international forums.

The COAS appreciated the exemplary role and services of medical community as front line warriors against the Pandemic.

Doctors and healthcare workers are the heroes who despite all challenges worked tirelessly for the safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan during COVID-19, the COAS emphasised.

He reiterated that the nation pays tribute to all those doctors and paramedics who sacrificed their lives as first responders in battling against pandemic while saving many precious lives.

While mentioning immense contributions of Army Medical Corps to National health Care system, COAS said that all available resources will be utilised to ensure safety and security of people of Pakistan.

