COAS reiterates resolve to fight against terrorism till elimination

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated the resolve of Pakistan Army to fight against terrorism till elimination of this menace.

He said this while visiting Corps Headquarters Peshawar today (Wednesday), where he was given detailed briefing on prevailing security situation and progress of development works in newly merged districts.

General Bajwa appreciated security forces for providing enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly merged districts.

He said there is a need for whole of the nation approach and unified response to counter extremism and defeat terrorism decisively.

Later, General Bajwa attended Namaz-e-Janaza of Capt. Saad Bin Amir Shaheed and Lance Naik Muhammad Irfan who both embraced Shahadat while gallantly fighting the terrorists in South Waziristan.

The Army Chief vowed that sacrifices of Shuhada would not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan.

