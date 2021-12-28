Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

More rain with snowfall over hills may occur in Sindh, Makran, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad four degree centigrade, Lahore ten, Karachi seventeen, Peshawar five, Quetta minus three, Gilgit minus two, Murree minus four and Muzaffarabad one degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and light snow is expected in Srinagar, Cloudy and dry in Jammu, while cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Leh, Pulwama, Anantang, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar two degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus eight, Pulwama and Shopian zero, Anantnag one and Baramula minus one degree centigrade.

