Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. While very cold and partly cloudy in upper areas and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta three degree centigrade, Lahore six, Karachi fifteen, Peshawar five, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad two and Murree minus two degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and very cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula, cold and foggy in Jammu while cold and partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar and Baramula minus five degree centigrade, Jammu seven, Leh minus fifteen, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian minus four degree centigrade.

