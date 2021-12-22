Cold, dry weather is expected in most parts of country

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts during next twelve hours.

However, rain and snow is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Fog and smog is likely to prevail at few places in plain areas of Punjab.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar five degree centrigrad, Quetta six, Lahore seven, Karachi nineteen, Murree three, Muzaffarabad one and Gilgit minus three degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantang, Shopian, Baramula and Jummu.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian Zero degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus eleven and Baramula minus one degree centigrade.

Read full story