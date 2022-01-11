Country’s economy moving toward prosperity: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says economy of the country is now stable and moving toward prosperity due to prudent economic policies of the government.

Addressing the inaugural session of 14th International Chambers Summit in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said making Pakistan a great country is our mission.

Imran Khan said the government has adopted effective and strong strategy to make economy stable and meet global pandemic at a time. He said Pakistan has dealt COVID19 with integrated policy protecting economy and human lives.

The Prime Minister said inflation has hit entire world hard and government is trying to protect our citizens from adverse effect of this menace.

He said exports, foreign remittances and tax collection are increasing significantly as these areas are on the top priority of the government.

Imran Khan said government has received 32 billion dollars foreign remittances and 31 billion dollars have been witnessed in export sector. He said the Federal Board of Revenue has made tax collection of 6000 billion rupees during current fiscal year.

Imran Khan said IT exports are at 3.5 billion rupees with increase of 70 percent while agriculture has received income of 1100 billion rupees.

He said due to an integrated strategy of the government, construction sector is also witnessing record development.

The Prime Minister said tax culture in the country should be promoted to increase tax revenue.

He said the government has also introduced health insurance for every family in country up to one million rupees.

Imran Khan said promotion of business activities and creating decent business opportunities in the country is our priority and the government will provide all possible facilities to establish industrial zones in the country.

Prime Minister said government is committed to ensure rule of law in the country despite that some elements are creating hurdles in this regard.

Emphasizing the need to eliminate corruption from the country, he said a corruption free Pakistan is our mission and we will continue fight against corrupt elements and practices.

The Prime Minister said due effective strategy of government, the corporate sector has witnessed a profit of 930 billion rupees while 1138 billion rupees investments have been made in private sector during last 10 years.

