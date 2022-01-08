Country’s economy witnessing strong growth: PM

PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the country’s economy is witnessing strong growth and creating jobs.

In a tweet on Saturday, he pointed out that profits of listed businesses grew by fifty nine percent for the first nine months of last year. He hoped that businesses and employers will share these gains with their workforce.

 

