Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the country’s economy is witnessing strong growth and creating jobs.

In a tweet on Saturday, he pointed out that profits of listed businesses grew by fifty nine percent for the first nine months of last year. He hoped that businesses and employers will share these gains with their workforce.

Profits of listed businesses grew 59% year on year for the first 9 months, despite Covid challenges. This shows our economy is witnessing strong growth & creating jobs. I am hopeful that businesses & employers will share these gains with their workforces. https://t.co/8WRSH3ip52 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2022

