‘Country’s exports during last month increased by 33% to historic monthly high of $2.9b’

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood says the country’s exports during the last month increased by 33 percent to a historic monthly high of 2.9 billion dollars.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Adviser shared a comparison of exports during the corresponding period of last year that was recorded at 2.174 billion dollars, saying the target for the last month was 2.6 billion dollars.

He said during the first five months of this financial year, the exports increased by 27 percent to 12.365 billion dollars as compared to 9.747 billion dollars during the same period last year while the target for this period was 12.2 billion dollars.

