National Command and Operation Center has decided to close educational institutions with high positivity rate of Omicron.

According to a statement by NCOC, COVID testing in education institutes was carried out in major Omicron hit cities to ascertain disease spread among students and ensure accurate disease mapping.

Data suggests a strong correlation between vaccination levels and infection rate in various cities. It has therefore been decided that aggressive testing in education institutes for next two weeks especially in high disease prevalence cities and institutes with high positivity rate will be closed for one week.

It further said Provincial Administration in consultation with District Health, Education Authorities and School Administrations to set a threshold of cases for deciding such closures.

It said federating units to carry out special vaccination drives in schools to ensure 100 percent vaccination of students over 12 years of age.

COVID-19: 23 more deaths, 7678 new cases reported in country

Twenty-three deaths and 7678 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

National Command and Operation Center in a tweet today (Friday) said that 59,343 tests were conducted during the said period and positivity ratio remained 12.93 percent. It said 961 patients are in critical condition.

