Covid-19: Country reports 395 new cases, 11 more deaths

Eleven deaths and 395 positive cases of coronavirus were reported during the last twenty four hours.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 50,859 tests were conducted during this period and the positivity ratio remained 0.77 percent. 759 patients are in critical care.

Statistics 11 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,859

Positive Cases: 395

Positivity %: 0.77%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 759 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 11, 2021

Corona Virus SYMPTOMS

It can take up to 14 days for symptoms of coronavirus to appear. The main symptoms to look out for are:

Fever – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature). It is a common sign and also may appear in 2-10 days if you affected. Coughing – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual). Shortness Of Breath – Around 1 out of every 6 people who get COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

