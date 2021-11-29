Covid 19: Crackdown against unvaccinated people continues across the country

In Punjab, significant decline is being witnessed in the coronavirus cases across the province.

Advertisement

This was stated by Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch in a statement today [Monday].

He said special SOPs have been issued for the various sectors to bring further decrease in the Corona cases.

Imran Sikandar urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures against corona and said that vaccination is the only effective treatment against coronavirus.

In Sindh, provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal has said that there is need to take effective measures to save people from new variant of Corona Omicron.

She was addressing in a news conference in Karachi today.

She said that provincial government has also decided to start booster dose free of cost across the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a crackdown against unvaccinated people across the province is underway.

The teams of district administration Peshawar visited various educational institutions and BRT stations to review corona vaccination campaigns.

Similarly, the teams led by Assistant Commissioners also visited various bus terminals in Provincial Capital and checked Corona certificates of passengers on the occasion.

In Dera Ismail Khan, the Assistant Commissioner visited transport Addas and reviewed the ongoing corona vaccination campaign.

In District Khyber, the teams of the health department visited Landikotal bazar and checked corona vaccination certificate of people and shopkeeper.

Vaccination process against COVID-19 and action against non-vaccinated people is in full swing in Balochistan.

Advertisement

Read full story