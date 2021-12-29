COVID-19: Six more deaths, 348 positive cases reported in country

Six peoples died due to coronavirus infection while 348 tested positive during the last 24 hours in the country.

According to National Command and Operation Center’s latest statistics, 39,739 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours while 648 patients are in critical care. Positivity ratio stands at 0.87 percent.

Remember Three persons succumbed to coronavirus while 291 tested positive during the last 24 hours in the country.{yesterday)

As per the National Command and Operation Center latest statistics, 41869 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours of which 291 returned positive. The tally of positive case has climbed to 1,294,031. Positivity ratio stands at 0.69 percent.

