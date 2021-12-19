Crackdown against unvaccinated people continues across country

Crackdown against non-compliance of Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures and unvaccinated people is continuing across the country.

According to details, teams are inspecting and sealing non-compliant shops in various parts of the country.

The teams of the health department vaccinated various people on the spot and also issued notices to unvaccinated people.

The corona vaccination drive and the implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs are underway in full swing across the Sindh province.

According to Radio Pakistan Karachi correspondent, the guidelines of National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) and Health Department of Government of Sindh are being implemented.

Various awareness programs regarding the corona vaccine are also being organized.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, actions against noncompliance of corona vaccination and violators of SOPs are underway across the province.

The officials of district administration along with health mobile teams visited transport terminals and Bus Stands of Various stations to check the Covid-19 certificates of passengers.

On this occasion several passengers were administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Similar actions were also underway in Abbottabad, Upper Chitral, and other districts of the province.

