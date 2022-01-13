Crackdown against unvaccinated people continues across KP

Crackdown against unvaccinated people and violators of corona SOPs are continuing across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Bajaur, the teams of district administration visited various places and reviewed the ongoing Covid vaccination campaign.

In Abbottabad and Mansehra districts, notices and fines were issued to various people over the violation of Corona SOPs.

On the other hand, Upper Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has successfully met the target of Covid vaccination and remained first across the province.

The Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral has lauded the efforts of district administration, health, police and officials of levis in this regard.

Read full story