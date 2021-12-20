Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Raza Baqir says the credit disbursement to the agriculture sector has increased to Rs1.366 trillion in the current financial year witnessing a growth of one hundred billion rupees over last financial year.

Addressing the Annual meeting of Agriculture Credit Advisory Committee in Multan on Monday, he said the target of disbursing agricultural loans was 1800 billion rupees for the year 2021.

Raza Baqir said that various banks have approved loans worth 100 billion rupees for Government Housing schemes “Mera Pakistan” and “Mera Ghar”. He said loans of 38 billion rupees have been disbursed in this regard.

