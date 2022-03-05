CTD arrests two in connection with Peshawar blast

Special Investigation Team of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two suspects in connection to investigation of previous day’s blast in provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, seven shells of 9MM pistol have been collected from the place of the incident while police have also recorded statements of the injured.

Meanwhile, the station house officer (SHO) of Khan Raziq police station has written a letter to the CTD for registration of an FIR of the incident under murder, attempted murder and terrorism sections.

On the other hand, death toll in the devastating bombing inside a mosque in Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar has risen to 56, with over 190 people injured.

The blast tore through the Kocha Risaldar area of the city moments before Friday prayers were to start, shattering the interior and showering the streets with broken glass.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a tweet, said that the government had all information regarding origins of where the terrorists came from and are going after them with full force.

The prime minister said that he has been personally monitoring operations and coordinating with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other law-enforcement agencies in the wake of the cowardly terrorist attack on Peshawar Imambargah.

Imran Khan further expressed his deepest condolences go to the victims’ families and prayers for the recovery of the injured.

