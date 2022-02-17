CULTURAL NORMS AND PAKISTAN

Pakistan is a part of South Asia in world . South Asia is a southern region of this world in globe which is divided in many further parts or regions including and many other.

Pakistan is a state of diverse culture and ethnic groups . Pakistan’s foundation depend upon kalma e Tawheed which is the heartland of Muslims of Pakistan which was established in 1947 according to Islamic principals and law and order .

This state was founded just because of rights of every individuals (men and women) it ensures the freedom ,liberty, freewill of every citizen as well as the culture and customs of a particular group . It share the ecology , religion practices , languages , historical events .

Pakistanis have descended from an ancient Indo European communities who lived in Indus regions as invaders and immigrants . The ancient Indians were of Dravidians stock but with the advent of Aryans , Persia , Greeks Arabs , Mongols ,Turks and other tribes over the centuries in past millennia . Before moving forward it would definitely interesting to know that ancient Greeks of Athens used the word Culture to present the agricultural activities which include rearing and production of oyster ,fish etc and mainly in improvement by mental or physical training and intellectual development.

Culture is something we can assume like a state of mind and intellect necessary for developing skill in arts and science. It is dynamic and seldom static it continue to change with the passage of time . Islamic culture gives the concept of Muslim society in Pakistan.

Islamic culture base on Islamic social, spiritual ,moral and material value all cultural manifestations for example literature, fine arts ,modes of life ,political behaviour ,social conduct ,legal codes and educational setup. Initially the concept of Islamic culture can be summarized somehow.

“ THESOULOFISLAMICCULTUREIS “UNITY” WHICH SYMBOLIZE UNITY AND ONENESS OF ALLMIGHTY ALLAH ,UNITY OF MANKIND AND UNITY OF LIFE”.

The spirit of Islamic culture is neither exclusive nor suppressive of difference . However it does try to accommodate all difference within the framework of unity so that unity as well as diversity find their application within the domain of Islamic culture.

The multi shaded and diverse culture of Pakistan include a extensive number of culture in itself which absorbed many different languages and different way of life and style in itself according to their themes. Pakistan is basically a multi language state which include Sindhi, Punjabi, Balochi ,Brahui, Pashtu, and many more. Pakistan is simply a multicultural state in South Asian continent . Pakistan has its own prestige significance the belt of Pakistan comprises four provinces ,the Frontier province and itBaluchistan , Northern areas of Pakistan and Kashmir.

The northern region comprises three highest mountainous ranges in world Himalayas, Karakoram and Hindukush. Highest range comes around 28,270 ft. or 8600 km K.2 ,somehow these and spots full of beauty and adorable features of nature in it. Swat, Kaghan valley ,Hunza ,Chitral, Gilgit , Ayubia and much more.

Pakistani society originally present the tribal system with all its old traditions and values prevalent in Frontier and Baluchistan the country-side of Punjab , Sindh and Kashmir and their agrarian societies.Moving forward towards people of the provinces and their origin. According to the Anthropologist classify the people into three aboard categories namely the Africans , (Negroids) the Europoids and Proto-Austraces the Mediterranean and Nordic races. Few provinces like Sindh , Punjab , Kashmir and NWFP.

The people of all provinces has their own rituals customs which are different in from another in nature ,it still maintained its prestige and fame among people of all these regions . Many migrating races were settled in these provinces like Aryans , Scytho Parthians , Iranian , Turco, Graeco Sakas, Kushanas some were Jats and Rajputs whom mostly in found in Punjab. In ancient time we got the Brahmanic and Bhuddist trace from flood tide of Aryans which eventually swept away the Harappa and Mohenjo daro it result in the destruction of Indus valley civillization at some extent .

The tribes moved further towards Gangetic valley from indus in this turmoil the urban life came and replaced by village culture. Religion was further extended in shape of class distinction by the hands of Aryans among hindu religions as the literature which has been found. Mostly Pakistani cultural has been adopted by subcontinent specially the Arab- Iranian musical tradition of South Asia.

It include a extensive number of musical instruments as well as two major aspect of music the Ghazal and the other is Qawwali. Qawwalihas taken its roots from Sufism and spiritual gathering and ceremonial occasions. Based on the infinite desire to be one with God , and deep love of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and of murshid ( the spiritual guide) .

The themes of qawwali are highly mystical and musical fare in Pakistan. The prosperous part of culture is Painting which has alwaysits own position in every culture of a nation similarly Pakistani culture also contain art in it.

Painting is a highly popular art of Pakistan which greatly tempered by Islamic teaching . As the Islam is essentially a monotheistic religion, Islamicsocieties have shown greater sensitivity towards all expressions of art which smacked of iconography and idol worship .

Pakistan has been influenced by the modernist western trend such as impressionism ,abstractism , Surrealism , Romanticism , Realism and Pop Art. It seems like artistic in a large trying to look back at the cultural roots to recreate such traditional motifs as geometrical designs , floral engraving on stone slabs and tomb-stones on grave and shrines ,ornamental patterns on traditional fabrics and other impressions from the life of people of Pakistan. Pakistani painting is passing through a state of flux.

The upcoming generations of artists has been making bold and vigorous experiments with large scale borrowing and new techniques with the traditional models. Another branch of painting is Calligraphy . Calligraphy is an Islamic art grown out of sheer necessity of transcribing the words of Allah like in Holy Quran in a most enchanted manner or in a manner that would bring ‘ pleasure to eyes, joy to heart and fragrances to soul’.

According to the size of provinces in respect of population Punjab comes on top of the list it has a world of its own . Fetch by a network of perennial streams flowing through the plains , its vast stretches of green fields presents an eye catching spectacles .

The tribal system is replaced by Biradari. The Punjabi are generally lively ,fond of games , as well as fond of music and folk songs ,pastimes ,fairs and festival. They had their own mythical story which become very popular based on Heer and Ranjha . The story of eternal love , courage, fortitude , loyalty ,” a symbol of a yearning soul”. This mythical story is the most impressive story of Punjab. Agriculture and industrialization is combined together in this modern era.

Lahore is capital with its complexes ,beautiful gardens, old historical monuments with vaults, domes and minarets and trade and commerical centers indeed Lahore is the heart of Pakistan.

Baluchistan in the northern frontier mostly Pathans’s majority has been found in this regions as well as their very different way of life which include dresses, food items and lifestyle which is much difficult as compared to others.

Pathans still lived a full fledged tribal system known as pakhtunwali which govern their social conduct. The pakhtunwali is based on a number of institutions the Jirga ( a general meeting of tribal elders) which decides all disputes and conflicts among their people ; the riwaj and shariat (custom and religious laws) which provide the legal system and the Lashkar (guest house or community center) found in every village for collective social activites.

The Sindh is the significant province of Pakistan which is like a spine in a body irrigating the fertile lands and contributing to the prosperity of province but it is not as populous as Punjab. Its people represent traditions ,customs and values from ancient times to medieval and modern era. It also known as the “Lands of Saints and Fairs”.

The land resounds with the mystic lores of Lal Shahbaz ,Shah Latif (commonly known as Sindhi poet) and the prominent one Sachal Sarmast.Pakistaniweardifferent dresses depend on the season whether it is summer season or winter season. Both the genders Female and male . Women usually wear bright and gaudy colour as compared to men they like to prefer light colours and sober clothing. Women wear Kameez with the dupatta specially in Sindh and Punjab .

Fashion also changes with the passage of time and getting more attracting day by day by unique and eye catching designs or prints on cloths. During the ceremonies and weddings brides wear gharara and mostly ladies like wear saris on these special occasions or events. Pakistani culture is very extended aspect and as well as very interesting and multi shaded to.

By : TAYYABA ARSHAD ,GENERAL HISTORY DEPARTMENT (Karachi University)

