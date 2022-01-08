More widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper and central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Heavy rain with hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period, while very cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Farmers are advised to take necessary precautionary measures to protect standing crops from the harmful impacts of stagnant water due to current and expected heavy rains.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in rural and urban areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Meanwhile, besides increasing intensity of cold in different parts of the country, the current spell of rains and snow over the hills will persist by tomorrow morning.

According to a spokesperson of met office, highest rainfall of eighty-five mm was recorded in Rawalpindi over the last twenty four-hours whilst Murree has received seventeen inches of snow.

