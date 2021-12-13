Cyber-crime wing to be further strengthened to meet emerging challenges: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the cyber-crime wing will be further strengthened to meet the emerging challenges.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Monday, he said more resources will be provided to the cyber wing.

The Interior Minister said recruitments in FIA are being made on merit whilst two thousand recruitments will also be made in Islamabad police.

Sheikh Rashid said that mother and child hospital Rawalpindi, Nullah Leh and Ring Road projects will be completed in the present tenure of Imran Khan government.

He said eighty to ninety percent work on mother and child hospital Rawalpindi has been completed and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate it on 28th February next year.

Read full story