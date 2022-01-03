The UK based daily the Guardian has slammed the BJP government in India for its campaign against NGOs and social activists who are working for poor and marginalised communities in the country.

In an article, the paper quoted international charity organization Oxfam as saying that its work in India will be imperilled by the government’s refusal to renew a license to receive funds from abroad. This follows the Indian government’s widely criticized move to cut Mother Teresa Foundation’s funds few days ago.

Read full story