Death anniversary of Hafeez Jalandhari being observed today

The 39th death anniversary of the writer of Pakistani National Anthem, Hafeez Jalandhari, is being observed on Tuesday.

He was born in Jalandhar, Punjab, British India on January 14, 1900.

After the independence of Pakistan in 1947, he migrated to Lahore.

Besides the National Anthem, Jalandhari also wrote the Kashmiri Anthem, “Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir”.

He wrote many patriotic songs during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

For his literary and patriotic services to Pakistan, Jalandhari was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by Government of Pakistan.

Hafeez Jalandhari passed away on this day in 1982 at the age of 82 years.

