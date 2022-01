The 91st death anniversary of dynamic national political leader, educationist, journalist and a poet Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar is being observed on Tuesday.

He was born on 10th December 1878.

Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar was a very strong supporter of a separate homeland Pakistan. He also played a leading role in Khilafat Movement.

He launched his famous English weekly “Comrade” from Calcutta in 1911 and his Urdu weekly “Hamdard” from Dehli in 1913.

He died in London on January 4, 1931, and was buried in Jerusalem according to his wish.

