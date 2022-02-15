Death anniversary of Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib being observed today

The 153rd death anniversary of classical Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib is being observed on Tuesday.

Ghalib was born on December 27, 1796 in the city of Akbarabad.

Mirza Ghalib is considered as one of the most popular and influential poets of Urdu language in South Asia. He wrote hundreds of Ghazals during his life time, which have been interpreted and sung in many different ways by different people.

Mirza Ghalib began composing verses at the early age of 10 or 12, and had written many of his best known ghazals by the time he was 19.

He died on this day at the age of 71 in New Delhi in 1869.

