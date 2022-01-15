Death anniversary of renowned poet Mohsin Naqvi being observed today

Iconic Urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi was remembered on his 26th death anniversary today [Saturday] to pay homages for his lifetime literary services for entertainment industry.

He was born on 5th May, 1947 in Dera Ghazi Khan. Mohsin Naqvi contributed a lot to Urdu language especially in the genre of Ghazal.

Naqvi was also known as the Poet of Ahl-e-Bait. Mohsin Naqvi’s poetry about the battle of Karbala is recited across the country and received much deserved accolade. He contributed in Urdu literature through his remarkable works including Azaab-e-Deed, Khaima-e-Jaan and Berg-e-Sehra.

He was given several awards for his services in Urdu literature and films. He died in Lahore in 1996.

