Death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi being observed today

The 50th death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi is being observed on Wednesday.

He was born on 8th December 1925 in British India. He studied till his high school in Ambala and Shimla.

After partition, he settled in Lahore. He took up the position of an editor for Urdu journals ‘Auraq-e-Nau’ and ‘Humayun’.

He was also associated with Radio Pakistan and other literary publications and organizations.

Nasir Kazmi is known for his expertise in use of small measures in his Ghazals.

He also tried his hands on translation of English poems. He died in Lahore on this day in 1972 due to stomach cancer.

His two collections of Urdu poetry “Barg-e-nai” and “Deewan” were published in his lifetime while another collection ‘Pehli Baarish’ was published posthumously.

Read full story