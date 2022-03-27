Death anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan observed

The 124th death anniversary of great leader, scholar, philosopher poet and educationist Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was observed on Sunday.

Born on 17 October, 1817, Sir Syed Khan is widely credited as the “Father of the Two-Nation Theory,” and one of the founding fathers of Pakistan along with Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He was also the founder of Aligarh Movement, which was the base of Pakistan’s movement.

His famous books include Khutbat-e-Ahmediya, Asbab-e-Baghawat-e-Hind, The Aligarh Institute Gazette and Tehzib-ul-Akhlaq.

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was conferred upon the title of Javad-ud Daulah and Arif Jang.

He died on this day in 1898 in Aligarh, India.

Read full story