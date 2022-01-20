Death anniversary of Syed Abid Ali Abid being observed today

The 51st death anniversary of the renowned poet, writer and educationist Syed Abid Ali Abid is being observed today (Thursday).

He was born on 17 September, 1906 in Dera Ismail Khan. Abid wrote many books on literary criticism in Urdu and Persian.

He was one of the initial drama writers and feature writers of Radio Pakistan Lahore in the late 1940s and 1950s.

He was one of the story and dialogue writers of the first sound film of the Punjab Heer Ranjha in 1931. Syed Abid Ali Abid died on this day in Lahore.

