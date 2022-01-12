Divided by partition, siblings reunite in Kartarpur after 74 years

A long 74 years after the partition of the subcontinent — two brothers who were separated as Pakistan and India came into existence — reunited at the Kartarpur Corridor.

Siddique, a resident of Pakistan’s Faisalabad met his elder brother Habib on Tuesday who arrived at Kartarpur from the Phullanwal area of Indian Punjab.

Both brothers could not control their emotions and burst into tears of joy when they reunited after 74 years. They embraced each other and recalled the memories of time spent together.

During their reunion, Habib lauded the initiative of Kartarpur, saying that the corridor is what reunited them and that it will help reunite other separated families too.

He told his younger brother that they will continue meeting through the corridor.

