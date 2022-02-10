Dr Aamir Liaquat announces third marriage with Dania Shah

Popular television host and PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has announced third marriage with an 18-year-old. Hussain tied the knot with Syeda Dania Shah on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the television personality introduced his wife and wrote, “Last night, tie [the] knot with Syeda Dania Shah, 18.” He went on to add, “She belongs to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” family of Lodhran, South Punjab.”

Syeda Tuba confirms separation with husband Aamir Liaquat Hussain

On Wednesday, Syeda Tuba , second wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, confirmed her separation with her husband.

The actress took to the Instagram and twitter to announce the news, saying her close family and friends were aware that she had part her way with her husband Aamir Liaquat Hussain 14 months ago.

Without mentioning the reason of her separation, Tuba said that after 14 months of separation, it was evident that there was no hope for reconciliation and she had to approach the court for divorce.

“I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah Almighty and his plans,” she said. She also appealed to respect her decision during these testing times.

