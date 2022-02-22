Economy of country heading towards right direction: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that economy of the country is heading towards right direction as each and every sector of economy is witnessing progress.

Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi, he said textile, garments, agriculture and information technology sectors have witnessed growth due to the incumbent government’s positive policies.

The president said huge foreign cooperation is expected in the textile industry while the garment industry, which had been neglected in past, has now started its revival.

He further said the government’s ease of doing business policy would attract more foreign investment in the country.

