ECP DISQUALIFIES PTI SENATOR FAISAL VAWDA

In a major blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified on Wednesday the ruling party’s Senator Faisal Vawda for lifetime under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

A three-member bench of the ECP, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, had reserved a verdict on petition seeking Vawda’s disqualification on Dec 23, 2021.

The ECP observed that Vawda submitted a false affidavit along with his nomination papers before the 2018 elections. It withdrew a notification regarding his victory on a Senate seat.

The commission directed the PTI leader to return all the salaries and benefits he received during his term as federal minister and a member of the National Assembly. Vawda could challenge his disqualification in the Supreme Court, the ECP said.

The petition had sought Vawda’s disqualification over concealing information about his dual nationality.

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon, the counsel of a petitioner, alleged that Vawda lied in the June 11, 2018 affidavit he submitted to the ECP before the 2018 elections that he had given up his dual nationality.

He said Vawda was an American national at that time but he fibbed in the affidavit, adding he held the US citizenship even when his nomination papers were being scrutinised.

The petitions seek Vawda’s removal from the public office under clause 62-1 (F) of the constitution.

Read full story